Crunch game for Dubs against Donegal

Colm Basquel from Ballyboden St Enda’s was on the scoreboard for Dublin against Cavan Photos by Matthew Lysaght

DUBLIN are set to play Donegal this weekend in Round Three of the All-Ireland Football Championships following Monday morning’s draw.

Dublin reached the draw following a decisive victory against Cavan away from home last weekend which saw them pick up a 1-24 to 0-16 win.

An extremely close first half was negated by an excellent second half showing from the Boys in Blue while Cavan admittedly were unable to keep up the intensity they had managed throughout the first 35 minutes.

Con O’Callaghan stole headlines after an excellent return of 1-09 though a number of other players impressed on the day also.

This included several local lads with Ballyboden St Enda’s duo Ross McGarry and Colm Basquel managing tallies of 0-03 and 0-02 respectively.

Both players had made their impact from the bench with Basquel being brought on to replace Cormac Costello after 20 minutes while McGarry managed three points in the second half alone after making his mark from the 40th minute onward.

Templeogue Synge Street’s Niall Scully was another involved and got his name on the scoresheet also, providing another stellar performance as he has emerged as one of the leading Dublin players this year.

The fixture also marked the return of Ger Brennan to the touchline after serving out his 12 week ban.

Brennan highlighted the contributions of the Ballyboden St Enda’s duo to the team after the game.

“The St Enda’s lads, I’d throw Alex Gavin in there as well, put in a massive shift for their club in the club championship last year and as can happen when to players coming back to intercounty who have long club campaigns, they can pick up a couple of niggles.

‘That had happened to all three guys. Alex is nearly back now and Ross and Colm have had a frustrating couple of months but stuck at it, worked hard and they made a big difference when they came on today.”

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