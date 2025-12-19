Permission granted for 877 new units in Adamstown

An aerial view of the plans for 877 units in Adamstown

Planning permission has been granted for a major new housing development of almost 900 units in Adamstown.

Evara Developments Ltd have been granted permission for Phase 2 of the Adamstown Boulevard Development, which will include a total of 877 new housing units, a new central urban square, landscaped courtyards and pocket parks.

These units – 45 studios, 388 one-bed, 403 two-bed and 41 three-bed apartments – will be a mix of duplexes and apartment blocks, to be split across nine buildings ranging from three to nine storeys in height.

The development will also include two internal resident communal amenity spaces in Blocks 1 and 9 (totalling 397 sq. m); alterations to the existing ‘Farmer’s Access Bridge’ including changes to bracings and structural supports to facilitate vehicular and pedestrian movements, 357 parking spaces (182 on-street/at-grade and 175 proposed for underground car park areas at Blocks 5, 6 and 7) and a bus stand.

South Dublin County Council granted permission for the development on Monday, November 24.

The Adamstown Boulevard Phase 2 is a continuation of Evara Development’s existing Phase 1 on an adjoining site withing the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone, comprising primarily of two, three and four bedroom houses.

The development is in accordance with the Adamstown Planning Scheme 2014 (as amended) which aims to create sustainable communities rather than just housing developments and was prepared “with regard to best practice in the planning and design” of new urban communities.