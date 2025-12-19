Food businesses and GAA Clubs targeted by burglars

Several break-ins occurred in the local area in recent days with Christmas around the corner, hitting food businesses and sports clubs in places like Clondalkin and Tallaght.

Three businesses were hit by burglars in the early hours of Monday morning in Kingswood, Knocklyon and Walkinstown.

Tribe Coffee in Knocklyon, Deano’s Wood Fired Pizza in Walkinstown and a premises in Kingswood were all the victim of break-ins in the early hours at the start of the week.

Several of the affected businesses shared the bad news on social media the day after the incidents took place.

Deano’s Wood Fired Pizza, located in the Cherrytree Pub in Walkinstown stated online on Monday afternoon: “Unfortunately, we are another target for the recent robberies in Dublin.

“Last night, our CCTV cameras were smashed, they ransacked the unit and the cash in our till was taken.

“This is so disheartening for a small business like ours at this time year.”

Tribe Coffee at Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA Club noted that it was a dark day for the business and that a break-in is “every small businesses worst nightmare.”

They shared a video which sees two men in black and camouflage jackets respectively with faces partly covered brandishing weapons and exiting vehicles – named as a white Volkswagen Golf and a black BMW 1 series.

The team at Tribe commended their staff for working through the situation after the business was broken into at approximately 3am.

They also expressed a thank you towards Inchicore’s Durkin Joinery for lending a helping hand to ensure that they could get back to business despite the setback.

Tribe made an appeal for information: “If you have any CCTV footage or information on a white VW Golf and a black BMW 1 series in the area around 3am this morning please let us know.

“We’ll have the hounds ready next time.”

A premises in Kingswood was also hit at approximately 5:20am on Monday morning – Gardaí stated that investigations into this, as well as the incidents at Tribe and Deano’s are all ongoing.

The Echo understands that this premises is Evolve Eatery.

The incidents on Monday morning all come days after other break-ins occurred across the South Dublin area.

The Round Towers GAA clubhouse on Convent Road in Clondalkin was hit at approximately 3:55am.

The Echo understands that this incident saw the assailants drive into the building and then carry out their burglary.

Another incident took place at a residential premises in Rathcoole on Saturday morning at approximately 1:15am.

The Gardaí stated that investigations into these two matters are also ongoing.