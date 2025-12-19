Search
Spookdalkin and Tallaween had combined budget of €40k
Tallaween saw over 3,000 attend the activities

December 19, 2025

The combined budget for the Spookdalkin and Tallaween initiatives this year held in Clondalkin and Tallaght was €40,000.

The family fun initiatives were run by South Dublin County Council as part of their Halloween slates.

Tallaween was held in Parthalán Place in Tallaght on Halloween afternoon and saw zombies crawl through the crowd and fire performers showcase their talents.

Spookdalkin took place in Brú Chronáin in Clondalkin on Sunday, November 2 and featured a Day of the Dead-themed movie put on for attendees, skeletons offer scare and a mariachi band playing live music.

It was the first year that the celebration was held in Clondalkin, a year on after the success of the pilot Tallaween in Tallaght.

The inaugural Tallaween was described as a ‘virtual theme park’, inspired by Dante’s Inferno and involved a multi-media spectacle featuring an augmented reality mobile game, a video projection with a laser light show and a live performance outside the Civic Theatre.

