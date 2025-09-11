Search
Permission granted for two apartment blocks in village
Greenhills Court in Tallaght Village

Echo StaffSeptember 11, 2025 12:33 pm

PROPOSALS for apartments at Greenhills Court in Tallaght Village have been granted planning permission by South Dublin County Council.

Applicant O’Mahony Holdings SPRL sought permission to build 11 apartments and one retail unit at the location.

The plans contain proposals for construction of two residential apartment blocks of 3-4 storeys in height over an existing basement level.

Block A contains two 3-bed apartment units and one ground floor retail unit.

Block B contains nine apartments in a 3-storey apartment block. This will consist of five one-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and one three-bed.

All apartment units will be provided with associated private balconies/ terraces.

This proposed development will also comprise of the provision of 32 bicycle-parking spaces (24 long-stay bicycle parking and eight short-stay bicycle parking spaces).

The subject site is currently partly developed with an existing residential scheme known as Greenhills Court comprising 17 apartment units in four apartment blocks.

Vehicular access is via Old Greenhills Road with pedestrian access via Greenhills Road and Old Greenhills Road

SDCC considered that the proposed development accords with the policies and objectives of South Dublin County Council, as set out in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022–2028.

