Britvic Ireland shows profits doubling in the last year

BRITVIC Ireland saw its profits more than double in the latest accounts – rising to €16.7m for the year ended September 20, 2024.

The drinks group, whose Irish operations are based in Kylemore, saw increased turnover of €192.98m, which was a 9 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2023.

Britvic was acquired earlier this year by Carlsberg in a €3.9 billion deal.

The UK headquartered group has a manufacturing site in Ballyfermot for the last 50 years, and also operates a Ballygowan bottling site in Limerick.

It owns brands including Ballygowan, MiWadi, Club, Cidona and TK.

According to latest accounts, the company increased staff numbers over the 12 months, rising from 375 to 430.

That pushed its wages and salaries bill higher, to €29m, and total remuneration to just under €35m for the year.

Britvic said brand growth in the period was largely due to Pepsi, Ballygowan, 7Up and MiWadi.

Turnover was boosted by the merger of Britvic Americas Limited, adding €2.4m, while an additional €2.9m of revenue was attributable to price increases as a result of the Deposit and Return Scheme.

Britvic Ireland has a history here for over 240 years and is the only large-scale soft drinks manufacturer in the Republic.

Brands such as Robinsons, Fruit Shoot and London Essence Company as well as PepsiCo brands like Pepsi and 7UP are produced and marketed under licence.