‘Excellent opportunity’ for Sisk as it acquires Farrans

Sisk has reached an agreement to acquire Farrans Construction. Farrans is a leading Northern Ireland-based, building and civil engineering contractor, with 625 employees, delivering world-class projects in core sectors including aviation, water and renewable energy in Ireland and the UK.

As part of the sale, which is subject to relevant regulatory approval, the Farrans business will continue to trade under its own brand and all project operations will continue as normal. The consideration will not be disclosed.

Sisk, who has its headquarters at Citywest Business Campus, is Ireland’s largest construction and civil engineering company, operating across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The coming together of these two successful contracting businesses will unlock new opportunities for delivering major infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland.

Commenting Paul Brown, CEO of Sisk, said: “The acquisition of Farrans represents an excellent opportunity for Sisk to broaden its sectoral reach across the UK and Ireland.

‘Their strong reputation and track record in delivering complex infrastructure projects aligns well with our strategic growth ambitions.

‘This acquisition creates significant opportunity to capitalise on the growing aviation, energy, water and utility sector markets, leveraging the combined capability and highly skilled workforce.”

Sisk is acquiring Farrans from the building materials provider CRH.