Proposals from Square management to get go-ahead for ‘temporary’ ice rink in car park

The planning permission is for the ice rink in The Square car park

MANAGEMENT at The Square Shopping Centre is seeking temporary planning permission for an ice rink in a section of the existing car-park.

The proposal is for the eastern car-park lands (beside the children’s playground) and is for temporary use “for the next 5 years 2025-2029.”

The plan contains proposals for the erection of a temporary tent structure for use as an ice rink for a period not exceeding three months per year (November to January).

All associated site and development works are included in the proposal including plant, lighting, ancillary signage and with pedestrian routes to the shopping centre and associated car parks.

The proposal will result in the loss of 48 spaces for the duration of the temporary ice rink use.

The council is due to make a decision by mid October.