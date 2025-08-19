Pitch problems sorted but bats are floodlights’ stumbling block
TALLAGHT TOWN’s pitch is well underway with the side hoping to have an up-and-running new facility towards the end of the month.
The club has even been able to install a nine-a-side pitch in the process.
AUTHORMark Keane
