Pitch problems sorted but bats are floodlights’ stumbling block
Members of Tallaght Town protested in 2023 for new facilities

Mark KeaneAugust 19, 2025 9:47 am

TALLAGHT TOWN’s pitch is well underway with the side hoping to have an up-and-running new facility towards the end of the month.

The club has even been able to install a nine-a-side pitch in the process.

