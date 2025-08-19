Rhasidat pulls out of World Athletic Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke has been forced to pull out of the World Athletic Championships due to lingering injuries she said on Monday evening.

“This season has tested me in more ways than I ever anticipated. Lingering injuries and continuous setbacks made it increasingly difficult to train & perform at the level I expect from myself. Following yet another recent roadblock, I’m saddened to share that I’m unable to finish out this season.

“I’ll take this time to heal, recover and do what’s necessary so I can show up next season as my best self, mind and body. I’m so grateful to everyone that shows me unwavering support. It means the world.”

The news is unfortunate for the Tallaght AC member but will not come as a surprise to many who have speculated that Adeleke has been dealing with injuries for some time now.

Beginning this current wave of competition back in June Adeleke finished fourth at the Oslo Diamond League before a series of fourth place finishes in Stockholm, Oregon and London.

While the fourth place finishes themselves were not an issue it was more so the times that Adeleke was putting up which seemed to be worsening rather than improving.

Despite Adeleke maintaining that the goal of this training block was to keep some effort in the tank ahead of Tokyo, many felt that she was off form in a sense that was not purely a training strategy.

The rumour mill swirled further when she was spotted at the Prefontaine Classic Oregon racing with some bandage tape around her leg, apparently nursing a small injury.

Speculation grew even again when she pulled out of the Monaco Diamond League the week after and while her performance in London in the 200m in her next outing after that was positive, an announcement a couple of weeks ago confirming she would be skipping the Irish National Championships on the August Bank Holiday reaffirmed that there was an issue with Adeleke.

Her injury issues are a major blow to the Irish medal hopes for Tokyo next month as she not only will not win an individual medal but will be unable to take part in the 4x100m Women’s relay where the team did so well finishing fourth in the Olympics last year.