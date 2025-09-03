Place of worship plans and community centre get green light in Lucan village

PLANNING has been approved for a place of worship and community centre by South Dublin County Council in Lucan Village.

Located at Units 39-40, Hills Industrial Estate, Lower Lucan Road, Lucan, the application submitted by Daare Arqam Trust, includes change of use from furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to include a place of worship and community centre (with ancillary office space).

Also included in the plans are minor internal alterations to layouts and alterations to the elevations to facilitate the change of use and the provision of car-parking spaces and bicycle spaces and all associated landscaping and site development works.

The subject site includes a Protected Structure, Steward’s Crafts.