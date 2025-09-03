Search
Woman arrested in connection with threat to Tanaiste family
Ronanstown garda station

Echo StaffSeptember 3, 2025 2:50 pm

A woman arrested in west Dublin in connection with a threat against the family of Tánaiste Simon Harris has been released without charge.

The woman in her 30s was arrested on Tuesday, September 2, and detained for questioning at Ronanstown garda station.

Gardaí said on Wednesday that she has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí were alerted over the weekend to a specific and detailed threat that it is understood to have been posted on a popular social media platform.

It’s understood the threat was to kidnap the Fine Gael leader’s young children.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr Harris said that “as a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine”.

“As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way. Let me be clear: threatening people—any person – is a crime.

“Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice. And it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.”

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Foreign Affairs and Trade has a significant garda protection detail, similar to that of a sitting Taoiseach.

His home in Wicklow has been the target of previous protests and he has been subject to numerous threats online and on social media in the past.

Gardaí have confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway, and includes detectives from the National Cyber Crime Bureau and the State’s counter terrorism unit, the Special Detective Unit.

