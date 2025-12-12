Search
Planning extension granted for 170 Build to Rent units
The development at Glen Abbey on Belgard Road

Ellen GoughDecember 12, 2025 12:36 pm

A planning extension has been granted for a Build to Rent development on lands in Belgard adjoining a major site recently acquired by the Land Development Agency.

Square Foot Property Services Ltd were granted an extension of duration of permission for the 170 unit development at the Glen Abbey Complex, Belgard Road, Cookstown Industrial Estate.

