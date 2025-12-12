Planning extension granted for 170 Build to Rent units
A planning extension has been granted for a Build to Rent development on lands in Belgard adjoining a major site recently acquired by the Land Development Agency.
Square Foot Property Services Ltd were granted an extension of duration of permission for the 170 unit development at the Glen Abbey Complex, Belgard Road, Cookstown Industrial Estate.
AUTHOREllen Gough
