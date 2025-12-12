Trend of violence, harassment and intimidation will worry residents

There were less instances of anti-social behaviour in the Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin area reported in recent months, but a consistent trend of violence, intimidation and harassment will worry locals.

The area in South Dublin saw a drop of 23 total reports of anti-social behaviour made to the local authority, falling from 83 in the second quarter of the year to 60.

However, levels of violence, intimidation or harassment reported to SDCC remained the same as in the second quarter, and the yearly figures so far stand out in the latest quarterly report.

But 10 instances of violence, intimidation and harassment were reported to the local authority in the most recent quarter, the same as the previous quarter.

The total for the year now stands at 35, with more expected to bump up the numbers when data from the final few months of the year is gathered.

The rate of drugs activity reported to South Dublin County Council was the lowest it has been all year – five reports were made concerning this type of activity.

The number is seven less than the 12 reports that were made across the months of April, May and June.

On top of this, one instance of criminal activity was reported to the council for the months of July, August and September.

Any instances of physical damage done to gardens returned to a calmer figure of 13 after peaking wildly in the summer at 33.

More house calls or inspections were carried out in the third quarter of 2025 than in previous periods – 73 inspections were conducted as the numbers continue to rise.

The number of vacant houses made known to SDCC rose to seven in the most recent quarter, while the number of squatters reported to the local authority remained at seven.

Only two instances of vandalism were brought to the attention of the council, down from five in Q2.

Four reports of noise disturbances were made, while two vandalism incidents were made known to the council.

The first two instances of children nuisance reported to SDCC in 2025 occurred from July to September, with two reports of pet or animal nuisance also.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.