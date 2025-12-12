50 years special anniversary for St Aengus’ church

An anniversary mass wil be held in St Aengus’ on Sunday

A very special anniversary Mass will be held at St Aengus’ Church in Tallaght this Sunday, exactly 50 years from when it first opened.

St Aengus’ will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sunday, December 8, with a special Mass said by Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell.

Established in the 1970s by the Dominicans, St Aengus’ Parish Church officially opened on December 14, 1975.

“We’ve had people’s whole lives in the parish over the years – baptisms, communions, confirmations, weddings and deaths,” Terry Fagan, who sits on the parish committee, told The Echo.

All members of the St Aengus’ Parish, past and present, are invited to the Mass she said, including some of the former priests that have served over the years.

Celebrating the 12 o’clock Mass with Archbishop Farrell will be current parish priest Fr Ben Moran, and curate Fr Pat Lucey, who has served in St Aengus’ since its formation.

After the Mass, there will be teas, coffees and food put on in the nearby Scoil Aonghusa for all to attend.

To further mark the 50th anniversary celebrations, Arabella Voices & Orchestra led by Damian Gallagher will perform a concert of Christmas music in St Aengus’ Church at 6.30pm on Saturday, December 14.

Tickets are €15 and are available from the parish office or on the door.

All proceeds will be donated to HOPE Suicide Prevention Centre in Tallaght.

The St Aengus’ Parish 50th anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Sunday, December 14.