Search
50 years special anniversary for St Aengus’ church
An anniversary mass wil be held in St Aengus’ on Sunday

50 years special anniversary for St Aengus’ church

Ellen GoughDecember 12, 2025 11:24 am

A very special anniversary Mass will be held at St Aengus’ Church in Tallaght this Sunday, exactly 50 years from when it first opened.

St Aengus’ will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sunday, December 8, with a special Mass said by Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell.

Established in the 1970s by the Dominicans, St Aengus’ Parish Church officially opened on December 14, 1975.

“We’ve had people’s whole lives in the parish over the years – baptisms, communions, confirmations, weddings and deaths,” Terry Fagan, who sits on the parish committee, told The Echo.

All members of the St Aengus’ Parish, past and present, are invited to the Mass she said, including some of the former priests that have served over the years.

Celebrating the 12 o’clock Mass with Archbishop Farrell will be current parish priest Fr Ben Moran, and curate Fr Pat Lucey, who has served in St Aengus’ since its formation.

After the Mass, there will be teas, coffees and food put on in the nearby Scoil Aonghusa for all to attend.

To further mark the 50th anniversary celebrations, Arabella Voices & Orchestra led by Damian Gallagher will perform a concert of Christmas music in St Aengus’ Church at 6.30pm on Saturday, December 14.

Tickets are €15 and are available from the parish office or on the door.

All proceeds will be donated to HOPE Suicide Prevention Centre in Tallaght.

The St Aengus’ Parish 50th anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Sunday, December 14.

Read More


Uisce Éireann slammed for ‘broken promises’ following sewage flooding

Tallaght

Uisce Éireann has been slammed for their “broken promises” after another instance of sewage flooding in Mount Carmel Park last week. Dublin...

Volunteers recognised

Tallaght

A very special recognition night was held in Killinarden Community Centre to mark contributions from over 20 community members over the years....

Students take courageous step

Tallaght

AN COSÁN celebrated the achievements of adult learners from across Tallaght West and its nationwide community education hubs at its 2025 Further...

Molloys wine fair raise funds for Sensory Fun with Friends

Tallaght

It was a cosy evening of Christmas food, drinks and spirit(s) at The Station at Molloys for the Molloys Christmas Wine Fair....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST