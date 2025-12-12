Food with Passion: Christmas Chocolate Pavlova & White Chocolate Amaretti Bundt Cake

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

When it comes to Christmas Day, the last thing you want is to be stuck in the kitchen while everyone else is relaxing.

That’s why I swear by these two festive desserts that not only look stunning but can be made ahead, giving you one less thing to worry about on the big day.

First up is my Christmas Chocolate Pavlova, a lighter option that’s perfect after a hearty feast.

Crisp on the outside, marshmallowy in the middle, and topped with rich chocolate and seasonal berries, it’s a true crowd-pleaser.

Then there’s the White Chocolate Amaretti Bundt Cake – super moist, tender, and utterly indulgent. Served with a luscious amaretti cream, this cake is pure elegance on a plate and always goes down a storm.

Both desserts are tried-and-tested favourites in my kitchen, guaranteed to bring a little extra magic to your Christmas table.

Chocolate Pavlova:

Ingredients:

300g castor sugar

6 egg whites

1 teaspoon of good vanilla extra

1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons of cocoa

100g of finely chopped plain dark chocolate

Topping:

300g chopped strawberries

500ml double cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Coarsely grated dark chocolate to decorate

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/gas mark 4/350ºF and line a baking tray with baking parchment. Beat the egg whites until satiny peaks form, and then beat in the sugar a spoonful at a time until the meringue is stiff and shiny. Sprinkle over the cocoa and vinegar, and the chopped chocolate. Then gently fold everything until the cocoa is thoroughly mixed in. Mound on to a baking sheet in a fat circle approximately 23cm / 9 inches in diameter, smoothing the sides and top. Place in the oven, then immediately turn the temperature down to 150°C/130°C Fan/gas mark 2/300ºF and cook for about one to one and a quarter hours. When it’s ready it should look crisp around the edges and on the sides and be dry on top, but when you prod the centre you should feel the promise of squidginess beneath your fingers. Turn off the oven and open the door slightly, and let the chocolate meringue disc cool completely. When you’re ready to serve, invert on to a big, flat-bottomed plate. Whisk the cream till thick but still soft and pile it on top of the meringue, then scatter over the strawberries. Coarsely grate the chocolate and sprinkle haphazardly over the top, letting some fall, as it will, on the plate’s rim.

White Chocolate & Amaretti Bundt Cake (Serves 8-10 people)

Ingredients:

300g Self-Raising Flour

220g caster sugar

3 eggs

310ml of milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

160g crushed amaretti biscuits (keep two tablespoons back to decorate the cake)

250g melted white chocolate (melt in a bowl over simmering water)

185g melted unsalted butter

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180degrees (165 fan /350F) and grease your Bundt cake tin. In large mixing bowl add the flour, sugar, eggs, melted chocolate, butter, milk and vanilla and combine everything until you have a nice smooth batter. Pour half the batter into the cake tin, then sprinkle evenly the amaretti crushed biscuit mix on top then add the remaining cake batter on top. Place into the preheated oven to bake for between 40 -50 minutes (all ovens vary). Once the cake is golden and coming away slightly from the edges of the tin it’s cooked. Leave to cool completely before removing from the tin and placing on a cake stand or serving plate. Then adorn with a dusting of the crushed amaretti biscuits, serve with lightly whipped vanilla double-cream and enjoy!

There’s something truly special about ending a festive feast with a dessert that feels like a celebration in itself.

Whether you choose the airy elegance of the Christmas Chocolate Pavlova or the rich indulgence of the White Chocolate Amaretti Bundt Cake, both are guaranteed to impress and delight.

The best part? You can make them ahead, so you’ll have more time to relax and soak up the magic of the day with your loved ones.

These recipes have become my go-to for Christmas, and I hope they’ll become yours too.

Wishing you a joyful, delicious, and stress-free holiday season! If you try these desserts, I’d love to hear how they went down at your table!