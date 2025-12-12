Great overview of the film ‘Down the Corner’ with over 60 people attending

“AN AUDIENCE of over sixty people” attended TogetherFM’s film club screening of ‘Down the Corner’ in Ballyfermot Community Centre last month, according to Ann McEwan of TogetherFM.

‘Down the Corner’ was screened at the Civic Centre as TogetherFM film club’s November screening; they screen a new film at the Civic Centre each month.

A previous film screened at the Civic Centre was ‘The Miracle Club’, with Ballyfermot writer Jimmy Smallhorne in attendance to answer questions at the following Q & A.

The film is a drama documentary about the lives of five young boys and their families, involving the people of Ballyfermot under the aegis of the Ballyfermot Community Arts Workshop.

The story focuses on these five boys who want to raid an orchard in a nearby, affluent suburb and sell the apples they steal to make a profit.

The narrative delves into their preparation for the heist, as well as their relationships with their families.

TogetherFM Film Club, in conjunction with Dublin City Council and the Irish Film Institute (IFI), proudly presented ‘Down the Corner’, a movie filmed in Ballyfermot in 1977 and directed by Joe Comerford.

After the film screening, Sunniva O’Flynn, Head of Irish Film Programming, Irish Film Institute, led a “very compelling” Q&A session regarding the making of the film in the mid-1970s.

Joe Comerford gave a “great” overview of the film, with the audience contributing some “very interesting” comments.

Some of the actors attended the screening and shared their memories of the making of the film.

Ann would like to thank the IFI, Sunniva and Joe for facilitating the screening and hosting “a most interesting” discussion afterwards.

TogetherFM’s December film club features ‘Bad Santa’ on Thursday, December 11. Doors open at 10.30am; the movie starts at 10.45am with free refreshments. Bus routes G1, G2, L55, S4, and 60 stop near the civic centre.