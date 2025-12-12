Uplifting Beithilín Beo Live Crib captures wonderful spirit of Christmas in Áras Chrónáin

“IN ITALY it is a tradition in many towns that the Christmas crib be portrayed by locals,” explains Aras Chronain’s Brian Ó Gáibhín.

Following on the “wonderful success” of Ireland’s only living crib, ‘Beithlin Beo’, Aras Chronain proudly presents ‘An Beithlin Beo Live Crib’ on Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14 in Áras Chrónáin, Irish Cultural Centre, Clondalkin, D22X856.

Once again, it promises to be an uplifting, entertaining, and spiritual experience with choreographed movements to a specially curated musical soundtrack.

‘An Beithilín Beo’ will enthral, entertain and recapture the wonderful Christmas spirit in everyone from 3-years-old to 93-years-old in this unique community presentation.

Construction of the life-size stable is being undertaken by Muintir Chrónáin and the local community in the old traditional way.

The Beithilín Beo was devised by ex-Ros na Rún soap star Brendan Murray. Admission is free. After each performance, there will be tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and mince pies.

“We usually start planning the Beithilín Beo just after our Summer Festival ‘Seo Beo’ in Áras Chrónáin each year.” according to Brian.

Once they have the dates organised, it is then down to organising all the various aspects, crew, actors and volunteers needed to bring this magical event to life.

Building the Beithilín along with all the production takes about 5-6 days to complete, so in reality they build their Beithilín Beo the week before the performance dates each year.

His favourite part of the production was the people, young and old. “We have a wonderful community at Áras Chrónáin and Cluain Dolcáin.”

Every year, without fail, people come along and volunteer their time to make this “magical event” a reality for all.

Donations are very welcome and gladly accepted to help ensure the continuation of this “wonderful” magical community project each year.

2025 has been a very special year for Áras Chrónáin, Muintir Chrónáin, Clondalkin and the community of South Dublin, with Brian citing his personal highlight as their special night ‘Omos’ with outgoing President Michael D. Higgins on October 4.

“It was a historic event and night, and our mbuíochas to The Echo for the coverage they gave to our event.”

2026 is looking to be a busy year for Aras Chronain, starting off with Tradfest at the end of January.

There are also some fantastic concerts and events happening; all information can be got at www.araschronain.ie. Their in-demand evening classes in Spoken Irish and Music will commence back in January.

They are already planning for ‘Seachtain na Gaeilge’ in March, as well as their summer festival, ‘Féile Seo Beo’, in late June or early July 2026.

Brian would like to say “go raibh mile maith agat” to Newlands Garden Centre, South Dublin County Council, South Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Tower Credit Union, Foras na Gaeilge and Muintir Chrónáin for helping to organise this event.

He would also like to thank everyone who comes to experience the Beithlin Beo; “go raibh mile maith agat for your continued support.”

The Beithlin Beo will be performing at Aras Chronain in Clondalkin on December 13 and 14 at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, and 5pm each day. Admission is free, and after each performance, there will be tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and mince pies.

“Nollaig Shona dhaoibh go léir,” beams Brian.