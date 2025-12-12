Planning granted for apartments on corner site

Planning permission has been granted for three one-bedroom apartments on a corner site on Decies Road, Ballyfermot.

The original planning application at 199 Decies Road was for five one-bed units, which would have included partial demolition at the rear of the existing ground floor commercial units, a post office and a Spar store, to allow for two one-bed units on the ground floor, with two more one bed units to be built on the first floor and the fifth to be located in “the existing roof space”.

“All units to be accessed via a new central corridor and fire protected stairwell,” the proposal stated.

“The existing commercial units to the front will be retained but reduced in size with new shop fronts and all units will have private open space to the rear.”

The planning proposal also noted that this development would be “distinctive due to the fact that it will be the first mixed residential/commercial site to be developed on Decies Road”.

However, the two ground floor apartments were removed from the planning application after Dublin City Council planners noted the “substantial reduction in the size of the two commercial units in order to accommodate residential use at ground floor would be contrary to the Z3 zoning as per Section 14.7.3 of the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028”.

Plans for three proposed balconies for the first floor and roof units were also removed from the proposal due to “concerns in relation to the potential overlooking and overbearing impact of the proposed balconies”.

Following these revisions to the plans, as well as the addition of three bike parking spaces, Dublin City Council’s planning department recommended that planning permission be granted for the development.

