18 youths diagnosed with neurological disorder linked to nitrous oxide
Nitrous oxide gas is often seen on roads and paths around estates

James Roulston MooneyDecember 12, 2025 10:41 am

18 youths were diagnosed with a neurological disorder at Tallaght University Hospital linked to laughing gas inhalation during a 21-month period, a new study has stated.

Laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, is a gas used as a sedative to keep patients calm during procedures.

