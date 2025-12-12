Molloys wine fair raise funds for Sensory Fun with Friends

It was a cosy evening of Christmas food, drinks and spirit(s) at The Station at Molloys for the Molloys Christmas Wine Fair.

The festive night of drink tastings and Christmas nibbles on Thursday, November 27, brought together Molloys’ staff, customers and suppliers in aid of Sensory Fun with Friends, a parent-led group based in Tallaght for children and young people with complex needs and their siblings, for ages 3-21 years.

The night saw the launch of Molloys Liquor Stores’ 2025 Christmas Range, with drink tastings, Christmas nibbles, exclusive deals and gift recommendations from experts and a raffle.

The fair has been held annually since 2022, according to Richard Molloy of the family owned business.

“We bring in a lot of our own wines, so this is one of the big advantages the fair has that we get to lay out most of our best wines and let people taste them as provided by our experts,” he explained.

He said the event was very “well attended”, and while they don’t have a final fundraising figure, all ticket proceeds, as well as the proceeds from the raffle, are to be donated to Sensory Fun with Friends.

“We were looking for a charity when we first started doing the fair a few years ago, they’re a very local charity, and we were glad to support them,” he added.

As well as wine, the fair also showcased craft beers, and spirits, including a Molloys Christmas collaboration West Coast IPA launched with Ballyfermot-based brewers Whiplash, which is available at Molloys or on tap at The Station.

See their full gift range on Molloys.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept