Women entreprenurs invited to apply for three new programmes

WOMEN entrepreneurs in South Dublin County are invited to apply for three new programmes designed to help them grow, innovate and scale their businesses.

Delivered as part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme and led by InterTradeIreland, in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, the suite of programmes, set to commence at the start of 2026, will support women entrepreneurs at every stage, from early ventures to scaling already established businesses.

Participants from all across the island of Ireland will gain access to expert mentorship, tailored support, workshops and networking opportunities that will accelerate their business growth.

The three new programmes are WeBuild – a tech programme, delivered by TechFoundHer, WeGrow – a growth programme for established women-led SMEs and WeScale – a scaling programme delivered by AwakenHub.

Máirín Murray, co-founder of TechFoundHer said: “This is our moment – the tools, the timing, and the opportunity have aligned.

“You don’t have to be a coder to build a credible tech product anymore. With GenAI and no-code tools, women can design, test, and launch faster than ever, but WeBuild goes deeper. It’s about building credibility – strong ideas, strong roadmaps, and ventures that investors and customers take seriously.

“If you’re ready to accelerate your product and turn insight into impact, this is where it happens. The old tech playbook is being torn up – WeBuild is where women are writing the new one.”

Applications for WeBuild, WeGrow and WeScale are now open. Information on the programmes and eligibility criteria is available now.