‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ inspires teens to create five short films

Timing GNSL at a Make-A-Wish event earlier this year; Ife Jegede is on the left and Ore Jegede is on the right

“TIMING GNSL stands for Graft Now and Shine Later,” explains Ore, co-founder of the Adamstown-based community lifestyle and clothing brand.

The brand emphasises the idea that everyone has their own time, and hard work and patience are essential.

Ore started the brand at the age of 18 and is now 22, inspired by the realisation that success takes time.

The brand represents discipline, timing, and purpose, aiming to motivate young people to keep working toward their dreams.

Recently, Timing GNSL has been involved in ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ programme, which saw a series of five short films created by young people from the Adamstown area premiere at the Adamstown Youth & Community Centre on November 21.

Ore describes the company’s involvement as designing the project’s logo and graphics and developing their full visual identity for the film, including concept, look, and creative direction.

The goal was to translate themes of time, growth, and transformation into powerful, emotional, and symbolic visuals.

Ore remarks that he enjoyed the project, as it allowed him and Ife to bridge art and storytelling, aligning with their creative brand ethos.

When asked about what his favourite part of the process was, Ore responds by remarking that he enjoyed meeting the young people involved in the film and helping them come up with a name for their group.

The workshop with the teenagers was “inspiring”, showcasing their creativity and different name options.

Ore felt “proud” of the designs the group created, which were well-received and aligned with the themes of the project.

Upon reflection, he found creating posters and graphics challenging, especially when it came to making sure they fit with and represented certain themes.

There was also an issue with the foil in video editing software, requiring 32 versions of the poster to be redone.

Despite these challenges, Ore declares he is happy to have met the deadline and overcome any technical issues.

Plans for Timing GNSL in 2026 include releasing new clothing collections, expanding community sports projects, and working on creative collaborations in film, music, and design.

The brand aims to move into new areas like footwear, manufacturing, and fragrance, with the goal of becoming a global brand.

Ore would like to thank Gerry Horan for presenting Timing GNSL with the opportunity to participate in ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ project, the entire creative team for their trust, and Ife for his assistance with designs.

He would also like to thank the community of Adamstown for their support, and he hopes the ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ project will be remembered for a long time.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept