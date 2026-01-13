Planning permission granted for 106 apartments despite appeals from groups

Planning permission granted for 106 apartments on a site on Chapelizod Road has been upheld after appeals from local groups.

Planning permission had been granted by Dublin City Council in August 2023 for the Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) for 96 apartments (six studios, 28 one-bed, 47 two-bed and 15 three-bed) and ten duplex units (seven two-bed and three three-bed), as well as a residents gym and a “publicly accessible coffee dock/café plus shared/communal work space at ground floor level”.

The development will see the demolition of the former Linders car showroom and garage, as well as a former childcare facility that currently occupy the site, which is located just to the east of Chapelizod village centre and backs onto the Phoenix Park along its northmost boundary.

An appeal was lodged with An Coimisiún (formerly An Bord) Pleanála in September 2023 by a number of groups, including Chapelizod Tidy Towns, Residents of Mullingar Terrace, Friends of the Phoenix Park CLG and Chapelizod Residents Association.

These groups expressed concerns over the developments impact on the privacy of nearby homes, especially those on Mullingar Terrace, disruptions due to proposed demolitions, overdevelopment that “will destroy the whole concept of ‘village’”, and a lack of infrastructure (schools, transport, childcare etc) within Chapelizod to support the LRD, particularly the “Victorian” sewage systems in the area.

A previous ruling by An Bord Pleanála to uphold DCC’s decision to grant permission was quashed by the High Court in March 2025.

In their latest decision on the development, published on December 3, An Coimisiún Pleanála stated that the LRD would be in accordance with the provisions of the Dulin City Development Plan 2022-2028, and “would not seriously injure the visual amenities of the area or the amenities of property in the vicinity”.

It would also not “seriously detract from the ecological or archaeological value of the area” or give rise to significant effects on nearby conservation areas such as the South Dublin Bay and River Tolka Estuary Special Protection Area.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme