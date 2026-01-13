Calls to allocate vacant properties, being used as stables, to families on waiting lists

Calls have been made for vacant properties to be allocated to families on waiting lists as quickly as possible after one was found to be used as a stable in Cherry Orchard.

The back garden of 31 Croftwood Drive in Cherry Orchard is currently being used as a stable by members of the local community.

The semi-detached property was bought in 2018 by Dublin City Council for €180,000 and has remained boarded up.

The council noted that it will take time to resolve the issue and work on their plans to build a second three-bedroom house on the side garden of the property.

Councillor Daithí Doolan stated that the county needs to make council properties available to be allocated or reallocated as quickly as possible to combat the housing crisis.

Cllr Doolan said: “Dublin is in the midst of a housing crisis that we need as many council properties ready for allocation as quickly as possible.

“I would call on the City Council to engage with whoever we need to in Cherry Orchard to make sure that these properties are vacated and ready for use as quickly as possible.”

The front gardens of two other local authority-owned properties in the area, 15 Croftwood Gardens and 29 Cherry Orchard Avenue, are being used as storage sites for horse carts and trailers.

Both properties in question also remain boarded up and the council are working to resolve those issues also.

A piece of land was identified as a possible stable site in the Cherry Orchard Local Area Plan.

The community-based stables is earmarked for a site near Cedarbrook but no work has been carried out as of yet.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin has called on the council to work to provide stables for those who need it in Cherry Orchard.

Cllr De Nortúin said: “They committed to work with the group – in particular Horse Power – who own horses in the area. Historically they’ve ignored the fact that there’s urban horse ownership in D10 and there has been for decades.

“If you look at those traders who used horse and carts like fruit/vegetables and coal to get around, a lot of those who own horses now had relatives who worked in these trades and always had horses…

“…We need to move to re-engage with the community and achieve both aims. Get the houses back and give them the backing to get their project approved. “

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.