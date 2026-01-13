Search
No injuries following accidential fire at IPAS Centre
International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Clondalkin

No injuries following accidential fire at IPAS Centre

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 13, 2026 9:44 am

An accidental fire broke out in an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Clondalkin on the night of New Year’s Day.

The fire broke out in one room on the fourth floor of the IPAS Centre and those staying at the centre were evacuated.

