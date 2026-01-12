Search
Sales increase by 6.1% to €1.62 billion at Valeo Foods
Valeo Foods is based in Ballymount

Maurice GarveyJanuary 12, 2026 4:46 pm

SALES rose by 6 per cent to €1.62 billion in the 12 months to March 31, 2025, at Ballymount business Valeo Foods.

Accounts filed recently by the company showed operating profits jumped by 24 per cent last year to €85.3 million.

Valeo Foods operates 80 consumer food brands and is the market leader in wafers, cakes and biscuits, confectionery (sugar and chocolate), naturally sweet (maple and honey), savoury snacks and Ireland ambient foods.

The group recorded a pretax loss of €28.75 million after net finance costs of €114.1 million are taken into account. Exceptional costs totalled €17.7 million.

The pretax loss of €28.75 million was a slight improvement on the €29.6 million pretax loss for the previous year.

The accounts disclose that on January 8th this year, Valeo paid €297.43 million for Slovakian based IDC Holding and three subsidiaries, which produce wafer biscuits primarily for markets throughout eastern Europe.

