Plans approved to demoloish and rebuild health centre

The HSE have been granted planning permission to demolish and rebuild a health centre in Crumlin.

Dublin City Council approved the planning application to demolish the existing structures that house the Curlew Road Health Centre, the Mother McAuley Day Care Centre and Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, at Curlew Road, Dublin 12.

The HSE plan to build a new 1-3 storey building in their place for the following uses: Primary Care Centre (HSE), a creche and daycare centre (Mother McAuley Centre) and daycare centre (Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland) with a total gross internal area of c. 4,041 sq.m and associated landscaped courtyards and roof terraces.

The application also includes permissions for a new public space at the south-east and south-west corner of the site with direct access to the Primary Care Centre and Creche entrances, and a new consolidated car park providing 55 car parking spaces, three van spaces for the Mother McAuley Centre and Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and two set down areas, plus three motorcycle parking spaces and 18 sheltered bicycle parking and 18 uncovered bicycle parking spaces to serve the proposed development.

There is also a proposal for a handball alley within the site, which the council stated must be “linked to the opening hours of the primary care centre, and Day Care Centres to clarify its use, and to ensure residential amenity of the surrounding properties is protected”.

Vehicular access onto Curlew Road is to be relocated via a new gate at the western site boundary, and the addition of a gate to the existing vehicular entrance to the eastern boundary.

The council granted permission for the development on September 24.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme