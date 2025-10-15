Teen with string of criminal convictions ‘poses a danger’

A TEENAGER with a string of criminal offences was denied bail at Tallaght District Court.

Calum McDonagh (18), with an address of Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10, appeared in court in custody.

Garda Ronan Kelly, Rathfarnham Garda Station, told the court that Mr McDonagh was arrested on the morning of Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The court heard that gardai received a call in the early hours of the morning of October 9, that two males were breaking into a car at Eden Grove, Rathfarnham.

Gardai found Calum McDonagh hiding under a bin at the scene and in possession of a screwdriver. Mr McDonagh was arrested and conveyed to Rathfarnham Garda Station.

Objecting to bail, the court heard about the defendant’s previous convictions.

Garda Kelly told the court that it is alleged the defendant and another male met in the city centre on July 11, 2024 and travelled to Malahide where they stole a car.

A garda patrol car attempted to pull them over at approximately 12.50am but the car failed to stop.

Michael Farrelly, a pedestrian and Sutton resident, was struck by the stolen car and died instantly.

The court heard that McDonagh, who was in the passenger seat of the car, and the other male who was driving, hid in nearby gardens.

Calum McDonagh attempted to get a taxi with the other male’s phone and get home to Ballyfermot.

It is alleged that Mr McDonagh had two phones on him but made no attempt to call an ambulance for Mr Farrelly.

McDonagh was subsequently arrested in September 2024 and made admissions to gardai.

Defence counsel Ethan Foley said his client was a juvenile at the time of the offence on July 17, 2024 and a passenger in the vehicle.

His client, who lives at home with his mother, was willing to abide by strict conditions, including signing on daily.

Gardai objected to bail.

“Calum McDonagh, even when involved in a serious incident continues to be recidivist offender and poses a danger to the public,” said Garda Kelly.

Judge Aine Shannon said Mr McDonagh enjoys the presumption of innocence but refused the application for bail due to the serious nature of the offence, the strength of evidence and previous offences committed while on bail.

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 16.

