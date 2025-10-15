Sean delighted with €15k award for street leagues

Sean Kavanagh (back row third from left celebrating with the Ireland teams

FOUNDED by Clondalkin man Sean Kavanagh, Irish Homeless Street Leagues has been awarded €15,000 by UEFA due to the continuous work performed by the organisation.

On World Homelessness Day, Friday October 10th, UEFA along with the Homeless World Cup Foundation recognised the ongoing partnership between Irish Homeless Street Leagues (IHSL) and the FAI for their long standing collaboration using football as a tool for social inclusion.

The relationship has been ongoing since 2004, supporting grassroots and international programmes that give people experiencing homelessness and social exclusion, opportunities to rebuild confidence and dignity through football.

The IHSL is now an affiliate and active member of the FAI’s Football for All programme and holds a seat on its committee.

The FAI has provided funding, access to coaching staff, logistical help for tournaments and guidance on safeguarding for the IHSL, supporting the league’s growth across the country.

One of the most impactful commitments made by the FAI has been awarding official international caps to players representing Ireland at the Homeless World Cup, a symbolic recognition that has motivated platers.

The FAI has also offered more practical commitments such as opening pathways to undertake coaching and refereeing courses.

Sean Kavanagh, Chairman & Founder, Irish Homeless Street Leagues, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from UEFA in recognition of the excellent relationship we enjoy with the Football Association of Ireland.

‘The relationship is a very positive one, its foundations born out of respect and common purpose. Although our organisations are very different in size and scope, we share the same goals and values – to empower individuals through teamwork, communication and confidence-building to fulfil their true potential both on the field of play and in life.”

FAI CEO David Courell, said: “The FAI is proud to support the Irish Homeless Street Leagues and the incredible work they do in communities across Ireland.

‘Their programmes show the true power of football – breaking down barriers, building confidence and creating opportunities for people who may otherwise feel excluded.

‘We are delighted that this partnership is being recognised by UEFA and the Homeless World Cup Foundation, and we look forward to continuing to stand alongside IHSL in using football as a force for good.”

Rathfarnham native, Dara O’Connor, IHSL player, Ireland’s Homeless World Cup Team 2025: “I am so grateful to the Street Leagues for selecting me to play in the Homeless World Cup, but the experience is so much more than football.

‘The only way to explain how it made me feel is to experience it for yourself. A ball can truly change a life.”

Mel Young, Co-Founder and President, Homeless World Cup Foundation, said: “The partnership between the Irish Homeless Street Leagues and the FAI is a brilliant example of what happens when our European Member Countries and their National Associations work together.

“By combining respect, resources and a shared purpose, they have created a platform of dignity, opportunity and belonging for people across Ireland. This award recognises their outstanding collaboration and the impact it has on countless lives.”