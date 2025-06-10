Search
Planter boxes project amongst moves to boost pride of place
The planter boxes brighten up the area

Ellen GoughJune 10, 2025 10:32 am

Planter boxes have been installed in neighbourhoods around Clondalkin as part of community-enhancement projects in the area.

The six communal planters were installed by residents of Shancastle Drive, Quarryvale and Liscarne Gardens, Rowlagh on Saturday, May 24, as part of the Empowering Communities Programme.

