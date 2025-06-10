Planter boxes project amongst moves to boost pride of place
Planter boxes have been installed in neighbourhoods around Clondalkin as part of community-enhancement projects in the area.
The six communal planters were installed by residents of Shancastle Drive, Quarryvale and Liscarne Gardens, Rowlagh on Saturday, May 24, as part of the Empowering Communities Programme.
AUTHOREllen Gough
