Popular Glen Abbey Market will close its doors next month
The Glen Abbey Market is located on Belgard Road

Popular Glen Abbey Market will close its doors next month

Ellen Gough November 10, 2025 10:24 am

A popular indoor flea market in Tallaght with over 60 traders will close for good this December.

The Glen Abbey Indoor Market, held every Saturday and Sunday at the Glen Abbey complex on Belgard Road, will shut up shop for good on Sunday, December 21.

