Popular Glen Abbey Market will close its doors next month
A popular indoor flea market in Tallaght with over 60 traders will close for good this December.
The Glen Abbey Indoor Market, held every Saturday and Sunday at the Glen Abbey complex on Belgard Road, will shut up shop for good on Sunday, December 21.
AUTHOREllen Gough
