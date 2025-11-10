Significantly lower number of fires during Halloween

Dublin Fire Brigade reported significantly lower numbers of fire calls this Halloween compared to last year.

Between midnight on Friday, October 31 and midnight November 1, Dublin Fire Brigade received 320 fire calls, of which 276 were Halloween-related.

This compared to 494 fire calls in 2024, of which 421 were Halloween-related, according to figures shared.

In a statement, Dublin Fire Brigade said they processed “the highest number” of emergency medical services (EMS) calls in over 20 years this Halloween.

“A record number of 516 EMS calls were processed by our control room, the highest number recorded for Halloween night in 21 years,” they said.

“Heavy rainfall and the removal of bonfire stockpile material by local authorities led to a decrease in Halloween related fire calls.

“Thankfully no firefighters were injured in the course of their duties,” they said but adding that some crews “did experience anti-social behaviour”.

Some bus services were also disrupted, with Transport for Ireland issuing a warning late on Friday night that the 65B, 77A and 82 would not serve Killinarden in Tallaght also “due to anti-social behaviour.”

Dublin South-Central councillor Daithí Doolan (SF) said he was “deeply disappointed and angry” to see the damage done by bonfires on a playing pitch on Benmadigan Road and the green at Dromard road in Drimnagh.

“Those involved in these bonfires need to take a long hard look at themselves. It is an attack on the whole community,” he said in a statement, adding that he had contacted Dublin City Council asking that repair work “starts immediately”.

Kilnamanagh Residents Association also shared their disappointment over bonfires in their area on Halloween night.

“While it would be unfair to apportion all the blame on local youngsters it is not unreasonable to assume some local youths were involved,” they said, thanking volunteers and council staff for their help in cleaning up the “aftermath”.

“We would ask those involved do they really care so little for Kilnamanagh (our and your home).”

There were concentrated efforts from local councils to tackle and reduce bonfire stockpiles across Dublin in the lead up to this Halloween.

South Dublin County Council had a number of ways for members of the public to report stockpiles by phone, email or online.

Dublin City Council also operated a “concerted and sustained effort to remove flammable materials, such as pallets and tyres” intended for illegal bonfires.

“This proactive operation was carried out by teams across the Public Domain, Waste Management, Parks, and Housing departments, working closely with An Garda Síochána,” a council statement said.

“Their coordinated response has been instrumental in preventing the stockpiling of hazardous materials in public spaces.

They also credited the success of the initiative to “the vigilance of local communities and the invaluable support of the public”.

“Reports made through the Citizen Hub played a key role in identifying and removing potential bonfire stockpiles before they posed a threat.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme