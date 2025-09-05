Presidential race hots up with Jim Gavin emerging as a candidate

A WEEK ago Jim Gavin emerged as a potential presidential candidate but since then the Clondalkin man has received backing from senior figures in Fianna Fáil to be their nomination.

This includes support in recent days from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, and now all of the party’s senior Cabinet members have indicated support for the former Dublin GAA football team manager.

Mr Gavin (54), a Ballyroan resident, has not yet publicly addressed the bid.

Gavin’s odds have dropped considerably from 4/1 last week when his name was first touted, to be the front-runner at Evens as of Tuesday afternoon with Paddy Power.

The Round Towers man leads a long list of potential candidates for the gig ahead of Heather Humphreys (2/1), Catherine Connolly (10/1) and Mary Lou McDonald (10/1).

MEP Sean Kelly, the former GAA President dropped out of the race on Monday.

Gavin is currently the chief operations officer of the Irish Aviation Authority and after leading the Dubs to six All-Irelands, his stock is even higher after his chairmanship of the GAA’s football rule committee which led to positive changes in the game this year.

Analysts believe the Clondalkin and Round Towers club man ticks many boxes in terms of leadership and public service, as well as having an exemplary character.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I’m very supportive of Jim Gavin, he has the right values.”

“What has struck me, is anybody I speak to, who have had an involvement with him, or who have worked with him, speak very highly about his integrity, his principles and his values.”

Nominations for those seeking to enter the contest to be Fianna Fáil’s candidate close at 5pm this Friday, with parliamentary party members entitled to nominate just one person. Contenders need five nominations from the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to be considered as a potential candidate.

The Department of Housing confirmed that polling day will be Friday, October 24, pending cabinet approval on Wednesday.