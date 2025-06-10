Pricing structures for Lucan Leisure Centre by Aura come under scrutiny
Serious concerns have been raised over the proposed pricing structures for the Lucan Leisure Centre.
Prices for gym and pool facilities at the leisure centre, which is still under construction, were criticised by local councillors for contradicting “the principles of accessibility and inclusion that should underpin a publicly owned amenity”.
AUTHOREllen Gough
