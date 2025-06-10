Search
Pricing structures for Lucan Leisure Centre by Aura come under scrutiny
Lucan Swimming Pool

Pricing structures for Lucan Leisure Centre by Aura come under scrutiny

Ellen GoughJune 10, 2025 10:11 am

Serious concerns have been raised over the proposed pricing structures for the Lucan Leisure Centre.

Prices for gym and pool facilities at the leisure centre, which is still under construction, were criticised by local councillors for contradicting “the principles of accessibility and inclusion that should underpin a publicly owned amenity”.

Read More


This weeks front pages – June 05, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Spiritan Congregation appointed to parishes

Lucan

A TEAM from the Spiritan Congregation will be appointed to care for the Tallaght parishes of Springfield, Brookfield and Jobstown in early...

More information needed in change of use plans for shop

Lucan

ADDITIONAL information has been requested for the change of use of a furniture shop and window shop/showroom to a multi-functional space to...

School’s basketball facilities may soon share access with the local communities

Lucan

Works are underway to allow public access to basketball courts in an Adamstown school out-of-school hours.An initiative, led by Active South Dublin...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST