Scooters, illegal parking, speeding are problematic
Illegal parking and excessive speeding on the Maplewood Road were the main issues raised at the first Garda Clinic for the Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association (SNRA).
Anti-social behaviour outside the Fortunestown Shopping Centre, that included “drug activity at the bus shelter” according to a resident, was another main concern raised to the local community Garda on Wednesday, May 21.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
