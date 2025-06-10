Search
Scooters, illegal parking, speeding are problematic
Alessia MicalizziJune 10, 2025 9:23 am

Illegal parking and excessive speeding on the Maplewood Road were the main issues raised at the first Garda Clinic for the Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association (SNRA).

Anti-social behaviour outside the Fortunestown Shopping Centre, that included “drug activity at the bus shelter” according to a resident, was another main concern raised to the local community Garda on Wednesday, May 21.

