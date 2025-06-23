Primary school unveil new school signs thanks to generous donation from family
A primary school have unveiled a new school sign, thanks to a generous donation from a local family looking to remember their brother.
A special ceremony took place in St. Louise de Marillac Primary School earlier this June to officially cut the ribbon on the new sign, donated by the Butler family of Drumfinn Avenue in memory of their brother Pearse, who sadly passed away in 2024.
AUTHOREllen Gough
