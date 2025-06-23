Search
‘Beyond scandalous’ number of council homes vacant in the county
Over 150 homes were refused in 2025

Alessia MicalizziJune 23, 2025 10:33 am

Over 150 council homes in South Dublin were refused by eligible households in 2025, while 76 out of the overall stock remain vacant.

The data were released by South Dublin County Council in response to Sinn Fein Dublin Mid-West TDs, Mark Ward and Eoin Ó Broin, who said the Government is “failing to resource local authorities” for public housing.

