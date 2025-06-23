‘They’re always tight’ games says Rovers boss Bradley ahead of Bohs match

Shamrock Rovers will play Bohemians in the big Dublin derby in Dalymount Park this evening. Photo by George Kelly

Stephen Bradley’s men are set to make the trip across the Liffey this evening as they travel to Dalymount Park to take on Bohemians.

A demolition of Cork on Friday night has put Rovers in good stead heading into the contest.

Michael Noonan has been in fine form in recent games, scoring four in Rovers last six fixtures.

A double on Friday has seen his total for the season fly up to six with his first goal coming against Bohemians in the fixture at Tallaght back in April. He will be hoping to replicate his heroics tonight.

Aaron Greene and Graham Burke are other scoring threats that Rovers have been utilising in recent games, with plenty of other options from the bench such as Rory Gaffney, Bradley has been given plenty to think about in regard to team selection.

“It’s the worst part of the job to be honest, especially when you have such a good group of people. The worst part is leaving players out of the team and out of the squad,” said Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley on the headache of team selection ahead of tonight’s Dublin Derby.

“I can’t point the finger at anyone in the squad and say they deserve not to play or be in the squad.

“It genuinely is the part that gives me sleepless nights, telling good people they’re left out of teams and squads.

“None of them don’t deserve to play so that’s the worst part, but thankfully the group understands we do need everyone and we’ve seen that already and that will continue to be the case”.

Rovers have only lost three games in the league this season and are currently sitting pretty 11 points clear at the top.

Two of their losses however have come in the previous two meetings with Bohemians. The northside outfit currently sit third in the table and while they certainly have the potential to blow hot and cold, Rovers will be acutely aware that they must be on their A game in order to pick up the win.

“Bohs are a dangerous team. They’ve got dangerous players and we’ve seen that time and time again.

“Bohs had chances on Friday against Waterford to draw the game but Waterford had chances to increase their lead so it was a pretty even game.

“It’s always different, you can look at their previous game against whoever but Dublin Derbies are always different with a different feel to them.

“They’re always tight and I’d imagine tomorrow will be no different,” – Stephen Bradley on Rover’s opposition in tonight’s Dublin Derby.