Proposal to build 38 apartments published by Dublin City Council

DUBLIN City Council have published their proposal to build 38 residential apartments on a site on the Crumlin Road, reports Ellen Gough.

The proposed Part 8 development, which would be managed by the council, would comprise of construction of a new apartment block, ranging in height from three to four storeys.

The 38 apartments are set to be a mix of 10 one-bed, 22 two-bed and 6 three-bed homes. The 0.32 hectares site for the proposed development is located at the junction Rafter’s Road and Crumlin Road in Drimnagh.

The site currently contains a vacant 2-storey funeral home and a vacant school building, and a Part 8 proposal was previously granted for the demolition of the existing buildings on the site.

Also proposed in the development is a landscaped communal courtyard garden, “provision of communal and private open spaces” and construction of a new ESB substation.

“The Local Authority has concluded following a preliminary examination that there is no real likelihood of the proposed development having significant effects on the environment and therefore an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required,” the council said in their proposal.

DCC are now inviting submissions or observations from the public “dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated”.

The plans and particulars of the proposed development are now available for inspection online on the council’s public consultation portal website engage.dublincity.ie.

The closing date for all online or in writing submissions to the council is Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

