Three new parks planned

A PLANNING application has been lodged for three new public parks in south county Dublin.

The development is part of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme 2019, the planned town for up to 23,000 people being built between Lucan and Clondalkin.

The three parks will also include facilities such as pitches, tennis courts, basketball courts and play areas, as well as pedestrian and cycling links, according to the planning application lodged with South Dublin County Council on August 1 by developers Clonburris Infrastructure Ltd.

The Griffeen Valley Park extension, to the west of the Outer Ring Road, will be a public park of c.15.94 hectares, on two parcels of land north and south of the Clonburris Southern Link Street and will feature an all-weather GAA pitch, two natural soccer pitches, three tennis courts and a padel court, play areas, a basketball court, cricket fields, allotment areas and coach parking set down area including 27 no. car parking spaces and 78 bicycle spaces, as well as pedestrian access points to Haydens Lane.

The Grand Canal Park will be situated on 7.32 hectares to the north of Lockview Road, west of the Fonthill Road and south of the Grand Canal, within the townlands of Clonburris Great and Kilmahuddrick, and will feature two soccer pitches, play areas and alloments, plus 66 bicycle spaces.

The third park, called Na Cluainte Park South will be located within the Clonburris Little townland and to the north of the Grand Canal, will comprise of landscaped areas, attenuation ponds, a floodlit soccer all weather pitch and a natural soccer pitch, two basketball courts, play areas, two cricket practice creases, and a multi-sports pitch.

The parks are part of the promised 90 hectares of public open space included in the Clonburris development plan, to “cater to every outdoor enthusiast with playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment, playing pitches and allotments”.

The plans of the proposed development can be viewed on the SDCC website and any submissions or observations in relation to the application may be made in writing or through the SDCC planning portal until close of business on September 4.

A decision is due from the planning authority by September 25.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS Property