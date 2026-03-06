Proposals for 169 apartments opposite Tallaght Stadium

The site opposite the entrance of Tallaght Stadium on Whitestown Way

A Large-scale Residential Development is being proposed for 169 apartments on a site opposite Tallaght Stadium.

Thornton O’Connor Town Planning have brought a proposal to South Dublin County Council for a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) of 169 residential units at a vacant site on Whitestown Way in Tallaght.

The proposed development will consist of 80 one-bed and 89 two-bed apartments in “a mixed use residential led development”, with two commercial units and a creche spread across two blocks ranging in height from one to six storeys.

A source in the council confirmed to The Echo that the development is proposed for vacant site on Whitestown Way, directly opposite the Tallaght Stadium car park.

The development has passed the pre-planning stage and, following an LRD consultation meeting with the council on February 18, the developers are now waiting for an LRD Opinion from the planning authority on whether the proposals constitute a reasonable basis for submitting a planning application.

According to the SDCC website, there is a period of 4 weeks for the planning authority to issue an LRD opinion following an LRD meeting, and developers have six months to submit a full planning application upon receipt of an opinion.

“The developer must make the application documentation available for public viewing on a dedicated website set up for this purpose, this for the purpose of enhancing transparency and public participation in the LRD process,” the council website states.

