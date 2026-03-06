Repairs underway for two stone monuments damaged

Repairs are now underway for two stone monuments damaged in separate incidents in Tallaght in recent months.

Works are currently being carried out on the Tynan Memorial Cross, after it sustained serious storm damage in December 2025.

The cross, commissioned by famed poet Katherine Tynan in memory of her father Andrew Cullen Tynan, was sent to a contractor to be repaired in February this year.

Repairs were expected to take two to three weeks however councillors were informed that “further investigation carried out following its removal to the contractor’s workshop identified that the extent of cracking is greater than first anticipated”.

Responding to a motion from Cllr Adam Smyth (FF) at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting, senior council engineer Brendan Redmond said that “more substantial stabilisation works are required” before the cross can be restored to its location on the Belgard Road.

“The contractor has advised that the works are expected to be completed within the next two to three weeks,” Mr Redmond said at the meeting on Monday, February 23, adding that they are “finding it quite challenging in terms of the repair and stability” of the cross.

Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S) queried whether that timeline from the contractor included the re-installation of the cross, or if it was just for the restoration works themselves.

“That’s what the contractor has given us in terms of the timeline for completion so that would include the installation,” he said.

Cllr Smyth’s motion also requested an update on repairs to the “Welcome to Tallaght” Ogham stone on the N81 that was knocked over by a vehicle at the beginning of February 2026.

The first of the three stones, engraved with a sign for Tallaght and with Ogham markings, was broken in two upon impact.

Mr Redmond said that South Dublin County Council had engaged a contractor to repair the stone and a “timeline for these works is currently being confirmed”.

“We’re just finalising the bit of detail on that and we hope then to have a timeline on it that I can keep you posted,” he told councillors.

Cllr Smyth thanked Mr Redmond for his responses saying it was “good to see a quick timeline” on both repairs.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme