‘Protect your skin, wear your SPF and get your moles checked’

One South Dublin woman is sharing her experience of being diagnosed with skin cancer to highlight the importance of getting any concerning skin changes checked out.

Jane Murray, from Perrystown, is one of 11,500 Irish people diagnosed with skin cancer every year, the most common type of cancer in Ireland.

The 46-year-old was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma last February, after her friends and family spent several years urging her to get a mole on her arm checked out.

Jane is sharing her story to encourage people to be ‘Skin Smart’ and to get any concerning changes checked out by their GP.

Explaining how her diagnosis came about, Jane said: “I had absolutely no symptoms. My friend, Alan, is a nurse and he’d tell me that I needed to get a tiny little mole on my arm checked out.

“It had all the characteristics of a cancerous mole: jagged edges, different borders, and it rose from my skin.

“When I was on holidays last year, my husband, and my son’s girlfriend, were saying to me that I should get it looked at. I got the mole checked in November, mainly out of spite because I wanted them all to stop asking me about it.”

Jane, who regularly used sunbeds in her 20s and described herself as a “sun-worshipper” on holidays, got the mole removed and then received her diagnosis the following year.

She was then referred to a plastic surgeon who took two centimetres around and two centimetres down from where the mole had been, to check if the cancer had spread. Thankfully, Jane got the all-clear last April.

“I asked the surgeon what would’ve happened if I had left the mole, if the people around me hadn’t pushed me to get it checked out,” Jane continued.

“He said I would’ve been in a lot of trouble, and that by the time I would’ve been symptomatic, I would’ve been at stage four and there wouldn’t have been much that could have been done for me.

“A tan is really just not worth the risk. I feel very lucky that there were people in my life who pushed me to get the mole checked out. Don’t feel stupid for getting something small checked – I put it off for so long, but I should’ve done it sooner.

“Protect your skin, wear your SPF, don’t use sunbeds, and get your moles checked,” she added.

According to Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager at the Irish Cancer Society, nearly nine out of every 10 cases of skin cancer are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds.

“As Jane’s powerful story shows, it’s important to go to your GP if you notice any skin changes,” he said.

“Early detection is vital. We want to ensure that the public are aware of the signs and symptoms of skin cancer and take action.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about skin cancer, can contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700 or supportline@irishcancer.ie