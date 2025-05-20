Tips on dealing with asthma and clearing up myths

Celebrating World Asthma Day 2025: Raising asthma awareness in staff and students on the TU Dublin Tallaght Campus with support from the Asthma Society of Ireland. Providing asthma education, busting myths and advising on self-management. From left: Precious Osoko (Respiratory Clinical Nurse Specialist), Louise Cullen (Respiratory Clinical Nurse Specialist), Carol Buckley (Respiratory Clinical Nurse Specialist), Sophie Nash (Asthma Society of Ireland), Alison Breen (Respiratory Clinical Nurse Specialist) and Emma Mulligan (Respiratory Advanced Nurse Practitioner)

Asthma is the most common respiratory disease in Ireland, affecting one in 13 people.

Research indicates that young adults with asthma have disproportionately higher rates of visits to the ED and demonstrate lower engagement with preventative healthcare services.

The adult healthcare system expects them to be autonomous with their asthma self-management, but frequently these young adults have poor asthma insight and poor adherence to treatment.

To raise awareness in this group of young adults in the community, the Respiratory Nursing team from the hospital visited the TU Dublin Tallaght campus to mark World Asthma Day 2025.

There was great engagement from staff and students combining fun and education!

The nurses shared evidence-based asthma tips, cleared up some common myths and were able to point students in the right direction for getting support if they needed it.

They also took this opportunity to promote the work of the Respiratory Integrated Care Hub here in Tallaght as well as the vital resources provided by the Asthma Society of Ireland, who also supported the event.