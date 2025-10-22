Protestors told not not ‘to get involved in violent disorder”.

The remains of the Garda van, which was set on fire during the disturbance last night

An Garda Síochána have warned that they are aware that a further public gathering is being proposed on social media at Citywest Hotel and have promised “a robust response again to any further disorder”.

Luas services have been suspended for the second afternoon in a row in anticipation of further protests outside the hotel in Saggart.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, October 22, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said that any protesters that may gather again should “not to get involved in violent disorder”.

“I can promise that we will have a robust response again to any further disorder,” he said.

The new commissioner was speaking at a press conference following a violent protest outside the State-owned IPAS centre at Citywest in Saggart on Tuesday night, October 21.

Over a thousand people gathered outside the hotel at around 7pm on Tuesday, following the alleged assault of a young girl near the centre on Sunday night, October 19.

Protestors launched fireworks at members of An Garda Síochána’s Public Order Units, who used pepperspray and riot shields to keep them from breaching the main gate of the hotel campus.

Commissioner Kelly said that he is determined that “further persons will be identified and brought before the courts to face justice”.

“This violent disorder impacted the local community, business and public transport in the Saggart area directly affecting local residents, this is totally unacceptable.”

He said that An Garda Síochána are aware of another public gathering being proposed on social media for this evening.

Luas and bus services have been suspended since 3pm, Wednesday afternoon, and there are restrictions to Garter Lane and Citywest Drive in place in anticipation of further protests.

Some schools in the Citywest area were also reportedly sent home early.

In a social media post, Saggart Village Residents Association said to their understanding there is no planned protest “by any Saggart group”, but that An Garda Síochána are “taking significant precautions in preparation for further disruption”.

“The evidence from the November 2023 Public Disorder is that young males, influenced by online content are the ones who have ended up imprisoned for serious offences,” Commissioner Kelly said.

“My clear message to any persons attending any public gathering with violent intent is do not get involve in violent disorder.”

He commended the gardaí on duty during the incident “for their professionalism and courage” and said they had escalated their “capacity in response to the mounting violence, threats and attacks on gardaí”.