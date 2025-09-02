Search
Pupils return to classes on their new school site
Principal Gemma Maher recieving the keys to the new school building in Newcastle

Echo StaffSeptember 2, 2025 10:10 am

Pupils at Rathcoole Educate Together National School will return to classes this term at their new school site in Newcastle, but some are still waiting to hear if they will have a bus to get them there.

The school opened four years ago at a temporary site in Citywest while they waited for a new permanent campus on the Coolamber Road in Rathcoole.

