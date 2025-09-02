Search
Record high of €39.99m in pre tax profits for BWG Food
BWG Foods headquarters is based in Tallaght

Record high of €39.99m in pre tax profits for BWG Food

Ellen GoughSeptember 2, 2025 10:29 am

Record high sales saw a 29% increase, or €39.99million in pre-tax profits at wholesalers BWG Food for 2024.

Headquartered in Tallaght, BWG Foods UC is owned by South African-incorporated The Spar Group Limited and operates a number of well-known brands across Ireland, including Mace, Londis, Spar, Eurospar and XL.

Directors at BWG Foods said that this growth was driven not only by “record high sales” but by volume increases, inflation and acquisitions.

During this time, they also purchased the trade and assets of Faherty Wholesalers for €500,000, and acquired two of its subsidiaries, William’s Gate and Tuffy Wholesale Ltd in October 2023.

The company also operates two wholesale cash and carry outlets under the Better Deal Brand, 20 cash and carry outlets under the Value Centre brand, as well as their distribution centre in Kilcarbery Business Park on the Nangor Road.

Accounts show that BWG Foods’ operating profits increased by 23.6% last year, from €42.2m to €52.18m.

Revenues jumped 5.6% from €1.2bn to €1.71bn in the 12 months from September 2023 to September 2024.

The bulk of these – €1.7bn – occurred in Ireland with just €4.9m from UK markets.

Staff numbers increased from 1,491 to 1,650 (with costs rising from €79.7m to €91.25m) while directors’ pay increased from €6.8m to €7.8m.

Profits after tax amounted to €34.67billion for the company.

Read More


DNG Group to sponsor All-Ireland Mother and Daughter Foursomes golf tournament

Business

Castle Golf Club in Rathfarnham have announced leading Irish real estate agent DNG Group as the new official corporate sponsor of its...

Double-digit organic gross profit growth for Uniphar

Business

UNIPHAR has said its pharma division delivered double-digit organic gross profit growth in the first half of 2025. According to the latest...

Second quarter financial results show CRH revenues up 6 per cent

Business

BUILDING materials giant CRH had revenues of €8.74bn in the second quarter, up 6 per cent year-on-year. Headquartered in Rathfarnham, the company’s...

Closure of Little Caesars a ‘sad day for Rathfarnham’

Business

A popular Italian restaurant in Rathfarnham has shut their doors “with the heaviest of hearts” after over 30 years in business. Little...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST