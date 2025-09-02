Record high of €39.99m in pre tax profits for BWG Food

Record high sales saw a 29% increase, or €39.99million in pre-tax profits at wholesalers BWG Food for 2024.

Headquartered in Tallaght, BWG Foods UC is owned by South African-incorporated The Spar Group Limited and operates a number of well-known brands across Ireland, including Mace, Londis, Spar, Eurospar and XL.

Directors at BWG Foods said that this growth was driven not only by “record high sales” but by volume increases, inflation and acquisitions.

During this time, they also purchased the trade and assets of Faherty Wholesalers for €500,000, and acquired two of its subsidiaries, William’s Gate and Tuffy Wholesale Ltd in October 2023.

The company also operates two wholesale cash and carry outlets under the Better Deal Brand, 20 cash and carry outlets under the Value Centre brand, as well as their distribution centre in Kilcarbery Business Park on the Nangor Road.

Accounts show that BWG Foods’ operating profits increased by 23.6% last year, from €42.2m to €52.18m.

Revenues jumped 5.6% from €1.2bn to €1.71bn in the 12 months from September 2023 to September 2024.

The bulk of these – €1.7bn – occurred in Ireland with just €4.9m from UK markets.

Staff numbers increased from 1,491 to 1,650 (with costs rising from €79.7m to €91.25m) while directors’ pay increased from €6.8m to €7.8m.

Profits after tax amounted to €34.67billion for the company.