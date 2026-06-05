‘Quite emotional’ for GAA members at mini marathon
It was “a real day for the girls” as over 50 women from Tallaght GAA clubs and the wider community took part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon together on Sunday.
The 51 women who were part of the initiative backed by Thomas Davis and St Anne’s GAA ran, jogged, and walked the course in Dublin City Centre in groups as part of an initiative to ensure that women have the opportunity not to do it alone.
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