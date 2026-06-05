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Local Faces: Jennifer McGreal
Jennifer McGreal became manager in December 2023

Local Faces: Jennifer McGreal

Echo StaffJune 5, 2026 10:20 am

ONE of the great things about places in our circulation area, is that one finds community spirit by the bucketload. And if you’re really lucky, you have access to a Community Centre and all that it provides, writes Ken Doyle.

This week, we speak to Jennifer McGreal, manager of Bawnogue Community Centre who is one of those people who lives to make the community she serves a better place for its residents.

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